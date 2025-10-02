Tiger-Cats Release Maalik Hall
Published on October 2, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the following player has been released by the club:
AMER- DL- Maalik Hall
