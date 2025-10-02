Stamps Face Lions in Vancouver

Published on October 2, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders travel to Vancouver on Saturday to face the BC Lions in a crucial Week 18 battle in the Canadian Football League. Kickoff at BC Place Stadium is at 5 p.m. MDT.

Calgary and BC are two of the three West Division teams who enter this week's slate of games with eight victories, with the Stamps holding a game in hand on both the Lions and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Saskatchewan leads the West with a 10-4 record as the teams battle for a top-two spot in the division and the opportunity to host a playoff game.

Calgary (8-6) is attempting to snap a three-game losing streak, a stretch that includes a 52-23 setback on home field against BC two weeks ago and a 38-20 defeat last week in Montreal. The Lions (8-7) have won three in a row including a 27-22 victory over the Toronto Argonauts last week at BC Place.

Calgary lost both their regular-season visits to BC Place during the 2024 campaign but from 2014 to 2023 the Stampeders were 9-2 in Vancouver.

Saturday's contest features two of the three 1,000-yard rushers in the CFL heading into Week 18. Calgary's Dedrick Mills is third in the league with 1,035 yards, trailing BC's James Butler (1,061) by just 26 yards. Saskatchewan A.J. Ouellette (1,057 yards) and Winnipeg's Brady Oliveira (971) are two other leading contenders for the league rushing title.

Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will be playing his first game in Vancouver since being acquired by the Stampeders in an off-season trade with the Lions.

Adams threw for 9,202 yards and 53 touchdowns in 44 games for BC from 2022-24.

The Stamps are 3-3 on the road in 2025 and 6-2 against West Division rivals. The Lions are 4-3 at home and 3-4 against the West.

Vancouver is the middle stop in a stretch of three consecutive road games for the Red and White. The Stamps will travel to Hamilton next week to conclude the road swing before returning to McMahon Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18 to host the Argos.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.