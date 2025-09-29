Stampeders Acquire All-Star Mauldin

Published on September 28, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have acquired all-star American defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV in a trade with the Ottawa Redblacks in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2026 Canadian Football League draft.

Lorenzo Mauldin IV

Defensive lineman

College: Louisville

Height: 6.04

Weight: 235

Born: Oct. 1, 1992

Birthplace: Sacramento, CA

American

A veteran on 87 career CFL regular-season and playoff games, Mauldin was an East Division and league all-star in both 2022 and 2024 and was voted the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2022.

"We're very excited to have Lorenzo on the team," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "We've seen firsthand that he is one of the premier defensive linemen in the league."

In 84 career regular-season contests with Ottawa and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. the University of Louisville alum has accumulated 163 defensive tackles including 17 tackles for loss, 36 sacks, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, six knockdowns and 12 special-teams tackles.

Since signing with the Redblacks prior to the 2022 season, Mauldin has appeared in 67 of a possible 68 games. In 14 games this season, Mauldin has recorded 26 tackles including two tackles for loss, two sacks and three knockdowns.

Prior to coming to Canada, Mauldin played 26 games over two seasons with the New York Jets, who selected him in the third round of the 2015 National Football League draft. He had 33 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one interception as a member of the Jets.







