RedBlacks Acquire Draft Pick from Calgary for DL Mauldin IV

Published on September 28, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft in exchange for defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV.

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

To Ottawa:

2026 Fourth-round draft pick

To Calgary:

American DL Lorenzo Mauldin IV

Mauldin IV suited up in 14 games for the REDBLACKS in 2025, registering 26 defensive tackles and two quarterback sacks. The Sacramento, California native suited up in 67 games over his four seasons in Ottawa, registering 150 defensive tackles, 32 quarterback sacks and five forced fumbles. He was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2022 and earned all CFL honours in 2022 and 2024.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.