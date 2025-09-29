RedBlacks Add OL Alec Rasmussen to Practice Roster

Published on September 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transaction today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American offensive lineman Alec Rasmussen

HEIGHT: 6-7 | WEIGHT: 320 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-03-02

HOMETOWN: Wayzata, MN | SCHOOL: St. Thomas (MN)

Rasmussen joins the REDBLACKS after spending three seasons (2022-24) at the University of St. Thomas. The native of Wayzata, Minnesota earned Pioneer Football League First Team All-Conference honours twice (2023-24) and Second Team All-Conference honours in 2022. Rasmussen also earned Pioneer League Academic First Team honours in all three of his seasons at St. Thomas.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 29, 2025

RedBlacks Add OL Alec Rasmussen to Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.