RedBlacks Add OL Alec Rasmussen to Practice Roster
Published on September 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transaction today:
ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:
American offensive lineman Alec Rasmussen
HEIGHT: 6-7 | WEIGHT: 320 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-03-02
HOMETOWN: Wayzata, MN | SCHOOL: St. Thomas (MN)
Rasmussen joins the REDBLACKS after spending three seasons (2022-24) at the University of St. Thomas. The native of Wayzata, Minnesota earned Pioneer Football League First Team All-Conference honours twice (2023-24) and Second Team All-Conference honours in 2022. Rasmussen also earned Pioneer League Academic First Team honours in all three of his seasons at St. Thomas.
