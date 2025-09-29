Wilborn Released
Published on September 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the following player has been released by the club:
AMER- LB- Ray Wilborn
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from September 29, 2025
- Blue Bombers Release LB Jonathan Jones - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Lions Entertain Stampeders in Pivotal West Battle Saturday Afternoon - B.C. Lions
- Wilborn Released - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- BC Football Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025 - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Add OL Alec Rasmussen to Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Wilborn Released
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats Clinch Playoff Berth and Secure Home Playoff Game
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Defensive Lineman Jose Ramirez
- Hamilton Sports Group Appoints Jim Lawson as Vice Chair
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Offensive Lineman Joey Lombard to Practice Roster