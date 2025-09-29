Wilborn Released

Published on September 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the following player has been released by the club:

AMER- LB- Ray Wilborn







