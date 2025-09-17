Tiger-Cats Sign American Offensive Lineman Joey Lombard to Practice Roster

Published on September 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the team has signed American offensive lineman Joey Lombard to their expanded practice roster.

Lombard, 24, most recently spent time with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. The 6-5, 305-pound Anoka, Minnesota native played his entire collegiate career at the University of South Dakota, starting 48 of 51 games for the Coyotes. In his senior year, he captained the offensive line, helping anchor a unit that ranked second in tackles for loss allowed (2.93), sixth in rushing offense (215.9 yards per game), ninth in total offense (436.9 yards per game), and ninth in sacks allowed (0.93 per game).







