Roughriders Sign 2025 Global Draft Selection Jesse Mirco

Published on September 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global punter Jesse Mirco.

Mirco (6'4-222) was selected by the Roughriders in the second round, 15th overall, in the 2025 CFL Global Draft. He played his senior collegiate season at Vanderbilt (2024), appearing in 13 games. The Australian punter booted the ball 51 times for 2,430 yards (2,330 net), averaging 48.0 yards per punt-ranking first in the SEC. He landed 21 punts inside the 20-yard line and sent 20 punts over 50 yards. Mirco's strong season earned him multiple All-SEC honours and an All-American Honourable Mention.

Before transferring to Vanderbilt, Mirco spent three seasons at Ohio State (2021-2023), appearing in 39 games as a Buckeye. During that time, he tallied 130 punts for 5,707 yards (43.9-yard average), landing 55 inside the 20 and sending 31 punts over 50 yards. In 2023, he earned an All-Big Ten Conference Honourable Mention and was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award.







