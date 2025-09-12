Week 15: Game Day at a Glance

With the team off to its best start since 1970, Rider Nation will come together to honour the legends who helped build this legacy. On Saturday, September 13, with kickoff at 5 p.m., Legends Night presented by Ruffles takes over Mosaic Stadium for one of the most meaningful nights of the season.

This special night will spotlight the newest inductees into the SaskTel Plaza of Honour, - Chris Best, Alex Smith Sr., and Steve Molnar - recognizing those who have shaped Rider football both on and off the field. After the game, fans are invited down to the field to be part of the celebration.

Stop by Coors Light Party in the Park, beginning at 2 p.m. This family-friendly pre-game festival offers something for everyone. Kids can enjoy inflatables, face painting, and balloon artists, while adults can take advantage of the $5 beer special.

It promises to be a busy footprint on game day, with Rider events alone, but REAL is hosting an evening Keith Urban concert and several other community events throughout game day. With a packed stadium expected, fans are encouraged to allow extra time when exiting or to take Rider Transit to and from the Stadium.

Adding to the excitement, the park will feature a SWAT vehicle, ambulance, firetruck and patrol car, with appearances by two members of the SWAT team, tying into the night's Local Legends theme. Fans can also meet Rider alumni Chris Best and Alex Smith Sr., who will be on hand for autographs between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Be sure to stop by the Coors Light Stage for a high-energy performance by Route 99, a rock, alternative, and punk band from Regina, Saskatchewan. They started out playing crowd-favourite covers and have since evolved into a powerhouse group performing original music that's sure to fire up the crowd.

Inside the stadium, pre-game festivities include a Youth Football Showcase presented by Engelheim. At halftime, don't miss a special moment as this year's SaskTel Plaza of Honour inductees are recognized on the field during an unforgettable tribute to Rider greatness.

SNACKS TO GO! As the presenting partner for Legends Night, Ruffles will provide a post-game treat, handing out 6,000 bags of chips to fans as they exit Mosaic Stadium.

Celebrate the hometown spirit in style with the Yorkton T-shirt - a fan favourite that represents Rider Nation with pride! From September 12 to 14, score 40% off this classic tee, available at the Rider Store or online at riderville.com.

Two more home games remain after this weekend! Lights Out: Land of the Living Skies, presented by NexGen Energy, kicks off on October 10, followed by the final regular season home game, Welcome to Fabulous Riderville, presented by Capital Auto Group, on October 25. The regular season will wrap up in true Vegas style with a showcase fans won't want to miss.

Still looking for tickets to the game? Visit Riderville.com or the Rider Ticket Office to lock in your seats. Family Ticket Packages are also available, starting at just $99 plus tax for a family of four.

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket!Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium.We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial videohereandhavea full FAQ andwrittentutorial atRiderville.com, just in case!

In transit?Rider Transitpresented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city, including SouthlandMall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and ScarthStreet. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8thAvenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs from each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop-off locations at the start of the fourth quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game.

Please DO NOT bring purses, backpacks or camera bags, as they are prohibited.There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children,can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller.More details on the clear bag policy can be foundhere.

Come to the game early for our $5 Happy Hour special, which will apply exclusively to 355-millilitre cans of Coors Light, Pilsner and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour, starting 90 minutes before kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down Happy Hour throughout the pregame, so you don't miss out!

Happy Hour beer locations include the south-end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near Young's Equipment Gate 1, Pepsi Gate 2 and SaskTel Gate 3. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, SportsCage Lounge or within premium areas. However, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park, starting three hours before kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Bike Valet!Whether youarrive atthe stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available!The bike valet opens two hours before kickoff on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that ismonitoredthroughout its hours of operation.Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located at the Southeast corner of Confederation Park.

Water Bottle Refill!Water bottles up to 1L are allowed inside the stadium. Refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron.

Week 15

Your Saskatchewan Roughriders are 10-2 for only the third time in franchise history (1967, 1970, 2025).

Trevor Harris entered the week needing just one touchdown pass to hit 200 for his CFL career and is also closing in on another milestone, with only 19 completions needed to reach 3,000. Harris leads the league in quarterback efficiency rating (112.2).

KeeSean Johnson, who is just 92 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season, remains one of the league's most reliable targets. He is tied for the CFL lead in receptions (66).

A.J. Ouellette is also on the verge of a major achievement, needing 148 rushing yards to hit 1,000 for the second time in his career.

On defence, the Roughriders lead the league in sacks (34), interceptions (18) and turnover ratio (plus-9).

The Roughriders are also ranked first in the league in the following categories:

Average yards of net offence allowed (335.5 per game).

Average rushing yards (75.3).

Average time of possession (31:40).

Big plays (39).

Fewest opposing big plays (22).







