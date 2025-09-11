John Candy Tribute Game Saturday

On Saturday, September 13th at 3:00 p.m., the Toronto Argonauts will be hosting a special John Candy tribute during the game at BMO Field when the team takes on the Edmonton Elks. Throughout the game experience, the team will be celebrating Candy's enduring legacy as a Canadian actor/comedian as well as a beloved co-owner of the Argos.

This celebration comes on the heels of the premiere of John Candy's documentary, John Candy: I Like Me, at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 4th.

Some moments fans can look forward to in-game include...

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition John Candy t-shirt that will also be available for purchase later in the game.

The team is honoured to host members of the John Candy family who will participate in the celebrations.

Prior to kickoff, the team will announce a permanent fixture dedicated to John Candy at BMO Field.

Highlights of the documentary shown in arena.







