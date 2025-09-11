Snead, Reavis and Hicks Fined for Actions in Week 14
Published on September 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued three fines from Week 14.
Montreal wide receiver Tyler Snead has been fined for delivering a crackback block on Hamilton defensive lineman Philip Ossai.
Saskatchewan defensive back C.J. Reavis has been fined for delivering a high hit on Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros.
Calgary defensive lineman Clarence Hicks has been fined for committing a non-football act - displaying unsportsmanlike conduct.
As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur:
Discipline related to dress code violations
Discipline involving teams or staff
Discipline involving players who have been released
