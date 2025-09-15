Roughriders and Co-Op Partner to Deliver Landmark Community Zone at Mosaic Stadium

The Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with Co-op - bringing together two of Saskatchewan's most recognized, and trusted brands. This collaboration will introduce the Co-op Community Zone, the largest community zone in Canadian sports, which will provide Rider Fans and Co-op members across Saskatchewan, access to the most affordable ticket in the stadium. Available exclusively at participating Co-op gas bars, food stores and Home & Building locations across Saskatchewan, these tickets are $20 all-in for all pre-season, regular season games (not including Labour Day), and home playoff games (not including Grey Cup). Labour Day tickets will be $30 all-in!

"The Roughriders are thrilled to partner with Co-op, an organization that shares our values, commitment to local communities and our deep Saskatchewan roots," said Craig Reynolds, President and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. "The creation of the Co-op Community Zone represents far more than affordable tickets; it's about strengthening our connection to fans across the province and giving even more people the chance to experience the energy at Mosaic Stadium."

In this Partnership, Co-op will receive naming rights to the Co-op Community Zone -a designated area of approximately 2,000 seats spanning the entire 600 level of the east side of Mosaic Stadium. In addition, the Club will also recognize Co-op as an Official Partner of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Official Fuel of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Official Liquor Retailer of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"This partnership between Co-op and the Saskatchewan Roughriders is rooted in shared values and our deep commitment to Saskatchewan," said Heather Ryan, CEO, Federated Co-operatives Limited. "We are excited to come together to create one of the largest, most affordable and most impactful community-driven collaborations in Canadian sports. This partnership reaffirms our dedication to serving what matters most - our members, our fans and our communities."

Together, these two iconic Saskatchewan brands are committed to offering fans across the province affordable access to games, while enhancing the game day experience and expanding their community impact far beyond the field. As long-standing contributors to Saskatchewan's economic and community landscape, both organizations are proud to support Co-op members of Rider Nation - fuelling their passion, feeding their pride and helping to build lasting connections, both on and off the field.

Tickets for the Co-op Community Zone go on sale September 22 for the Roughrider's October 10th and October 25th home games at participating Co-op gas bars, food stores and Home & Building locations across Saskatchewan.







