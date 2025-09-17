Gettman Added to Practice Roster

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American punter Noah Gettman

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 202 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-09-19

HOMETOWN: Daytona Beach, FL | SCHOOL: Akron

Gettman joins the REDBLACKS once again, after a stint with the team during this year's training camp. Following four seasons at Sacred Heart, in which he totalled 7,968 punt yards, Gettman moved on to Akron for his final season in 2022. The Daytona Beach product would go on to appear in all 12 games, with a punt yard average of 40.6, a long of 62 yards, and 12 punts inside the 20, in a 2,478-yard season.







