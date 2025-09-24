Tiger-Cats Sign American Defensive Lineman Jose Ramirez

Published on September 24, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the team has signed American defensive lineman Jose Ramirez.

Ramirez, 26, was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round, 196th overall, of the 2023 NFL Draft and spent parts of the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the club. The 6-2, 252-pound native of Lake Alfred, Florida played collegiately at the University of Arizona (2017), Riverside City College (2018) and Eastern Michigan University (2019-22).

At Riverside City, Ramirez appeared in 12 games, posting 44 tackles (30 solo), 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. At Eastern Michigan, he suited up in 32 games, registering 156 total tackles (81 solo), 34 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, seven passes defended, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Ramirez ranks second all-time in sacks in EMU football history and was named MAC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-MAC in 2022.

The football club also announces the following player has been released from the team:

