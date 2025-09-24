Honour Roll Hat Trick: Rourke Takes Player of the Week; Hatcher Sr. and Horvath Earn Top Positional Praise for Week 16

Published on September 24, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - A trio of BC Lions were recognized for the squad's domination of Calgary, as the Canadian Football League handed out its week 17 Honour Roll, powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) on Wednesday.

Nathan Rourke collected the top quarterback and overall player grade, while wide receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. and running back Zander Horvath each graded out at the top of their position.

Rourke (93.4 PFF Grade)- along with completing 20 of 24 passes for 331 yards and two touchdown strikes, Rourke ran the ball six times for 43 yards and three majors on the ground.

His longest run of the night was a 26-yard major, as he fended off a few pursuing defenders and found his way to pay dirt to give the Lions a 21-0 first- quarter lead. Rourke enters this week's action third in the CFL in passing yards (3,935) and passing touchdowns (22).

Hatcher Sr. (90.9 PFF Grade)- with eight receptions on eight targets for a game-high 147 yards, 'Hatch' increased his 2025 total to a CFL-best 1,317 yards, which also eclipses his previous career-high of 1,226 yards in 2023. Hatcher also leads all CFL receivers with six 100-plus yard games this season.

Horvath (79.7 PFF Grade)- the bruising back made his first CFL start one to remember with 12 carries for 152 yards (12.7 average), including a 70-yard touchdown run to put the final nail in the coffin in the dying minutes.







