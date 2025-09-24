CFL Honour Roll: Week 16 - Rourke Earns Player of the Week

Published on September 24, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Nathan Rourke, Andrew Chatfield Jr. and the Ottawa REDBLACKS' offensive line have made the grade for Week 16 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 16: OFFENCE

QB | Nathan Rourke | BC Lions | BC 52 - CGY 23

PFF Player Grade: 93.4

20-of-24 passing (83.3 per cent) for 331 yards; moved past Russ Jackson (3,641) for most passing yards by a Canadian quarterback in a single season (3,935) and past Doug Flutie (9,579) for eighth on BC's all-time passing list (9,819)

Two touchdown passes and zero interceptions

Six carries for 43 yards; leads all QBs with 424 rushing yards on the season

Matched career-high in rushing TDs (three); seven on the season to sit second among QBs

156.8 efficiency rating

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 16: DEFENCE

DL | Andrew Chatfield Jr. | Toronto Argonauts | MTL 21 - TOR 19

PFF Player Grade: 88.9

38 total defensive snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 16: OFFENSIVE LINE

Ottawa REDBLACKS | WPG 26 - OTT 18

PFF unit grade: 72.4

Top-3 performers:

Jacob Ruby | 72.6

Dino Boyd | 67.4

Peter Godber | 65.8

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 16

QB | Nathan Rourke | BC | 93.4

RB | Zander Horvath | BC | 79.7

REC | Keon Hatcher Sr. | BC | 90.9

OL | Jacob Ruby | Ottawa | 72.6

DL | Andrew Chatfield Jr. | Toronto | 88.9

LB | Adarius Pickett | Ottawa | 85.3

DB | Deatrick Nichols| Winnipeg | 78.4

RET | Erik Brooks | Calgary | 82.9

K/P | Marc Liegghio | Hamilton | 85.4

ST | Jake Kelly | Winnipeg | 91.9

2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) - TOP 10

(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)

99.3 | W9 | DL | Willie Jefferson | Winnipeg

93.4 | W15 | QB | McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Montreal

93.4 | W16 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

93.2 | W11 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC

93.0 | W7 | QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan

92.6 | W7 | DB | Destin Talbert | Hamilton

92.6 | W14 | RB | Justin Rankin | Edmonton

92.2 | W15 | REC | Tyson Philpot | Montreal

91.6 | W13 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan

91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal







