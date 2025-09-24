Elks Add Receiver TJ Luther

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added American wide receiver TJ Luther to the practice roster. In addition, wide receiver J.J. Jones II has been released, the club announced Wednesday.

Luther (5-11, 200) joins the Elks after spending the previous two seasons in the National Football League. The wideout began his college career at Wofford (2018-2020) before transferring to Gardner-Webb University (2022-2023). With the Running Bulldogs, Luther suited up for 19 games where he recorded 1,419 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, and averaged over 18 yards per reception.

Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the Arcadia, FL native would sign with the New York Jets. He was released in August 2023, but would sign on with the New England Patriots where he would spend the majority of the season on the practice roster. Luther also had brief stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, and Carolina Panthers.







