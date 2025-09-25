Former Acadia Axemen Long Snapper Cam Foran Returns to Lions
Published on September 24, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are bringing back National long snapper/linebacker Cam Foran, the club announced on Wednesday.
Foran (6'2, 229 lbs)- was originally signed by the Lions ahead of 2025 training camp before emerging with a spot on the practice roster, where he remained until July 17.
Before moving out west, Foran attended the CFL Invitational Combine for Draft-eligible prospects. Suiting up at Acadia from 2021-24, he recorded 7.5 total tackles and became the full-time long snapper on punts and field goals in 2023.
