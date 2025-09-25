Former Acadia Axemen Long Snapper Cam Foran Returns to Lions

Published on September 24, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are bringing back National long snapper/linebacker Cam Foran, the club announced on Wednesday.

Foran (6'2, 229 lbs)- was originally signed by the Lions ahead of 2025 training camp before emerging with a spot on the practice roster, where he remained until July 17.

Before moving out west, Foran attended the CFL Invitational Combine for Draft-eligible prospects. Suiting up at Acadia from 2021-24, he recorded 7.5 total tackles and became the full-time long snapper on punts and field goals in 2023.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.