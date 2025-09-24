Stamps Make Their Way to Montreal
Published on September 24, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders begin a string of three consecutive road games with a visit to Percival Molson Memorial Stadium and a Friday-night matchup with the Montreal Alouettes. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. MDT.
The Stamps and Alouettes occupy second place in their respective divisions heading into Week 17. Calgary (8-5) trails the first-place Saskatchewan Roughriders by four points in the West and leads Winnipeg and BC - co-holders of third spot - by two points with the Stamps holding a game in hand on both clubs. Montreal is four points back of East frontrunner Hamilton and four points ahead of third-place Toronto.
Friday's contest represents the second and final meeting of the 2025 regular season between the Stamps and Alouettes. Montreal was a 23-21 winner at McMahon Stadium in Week 8 thanks to a late 58-yard field goal by José Maltos Diaz.
Calgary running back Dedrick Mills, who had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first meeting with Montreal, needs 46 rushing yards to achieve the first 1,000-yard season of his career. He heads into Week 17 trailing BC's James Butler by 35 yards for the league lead.
The Stamps are coming off a 52-23 home-field loss to BC while the Alouettes were 21-19 winners in Toronto in Week 16 action.
Calgary is 3-2 on the road this season and 2-3 against East Division opponents. Montreal is 2-5 at home and 3-5 against the West.
Leading into the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation of Sept. 30, the Stampeders and Alouettes will both be wearing orange jerseys during the pre-game warmup.
The Stamps' upcoming schedule features visits to Vancouver on Oct. 4 and to Hamilton on Oct. 11 before returning to McMahon Stadium on Oct. 18 to face the Toronto Argonauts.
