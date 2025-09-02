Knight Joins Practice Roster

Published on September 2, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

National defensive lineman Deionte Knight

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 278 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-04-07

HOMETOWN: Ajax, ON | SCHOOL: Western

Before joining the REDBLACKS for this year's training camp, Knight dressed in two games for the Toronto Argonauts in 2024, prior to a stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he made 12 tackles in 14 appearances. The Ajax product was drafted in the second round, 10th overall by the Double Blue in 2022, going on to appear in two games that season. Knight made 17 appearances the following year, posting 17 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. He helped lead the Western Mustangs to a Vanier Cup in 2021, earning the J.P. Metras Trophy as U Sports' Most Outstanding Down Lineman, with a total of 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, ten sacks, and two forced fumbles.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.