Elks Agree to Terms with National Offensive Lineman Carter O'Donnell

Published on September 2, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - Another Golden Bear is back wearing Green and Gold.

The Edmonton Elks have agreed to terms with National offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell, the club announced Tuesday.

"Carter O'Donnell is a significant addition to our offensive line. His toughness, physicality, and relentless style of play are exactly what we seek in the trenches," Elks Vice President of Football Operations & General Manager Ed Hervey said. "Carter isn't just here to compete -- he's here to push for a starting role and make an immediate impact on our roster."

The 26-year-old adds to an Elks offensive line that starts four Nationals and two other former Golden Bears alumni in David Beard and Mark Korte. O'Donnell joins the Double E after having spent the previous five years in the National Football League, spending time with the Indianapolis Colts from 2020-2023 and most recently playing in five games (three starts) for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

Prior to his time in the NFL, the Calgary, Alberta product suited up for four seasons with the Chris Morris led Golden Bears, where he was molded into one of the highest recruited players in the program's history.

O'Donnell entered the 2020 draft process as the third ranked player by the Canadian Scouting Bureau. He would end up being one of two U SPORTS players to attend the East-West Shrine bowl that season, catching the eye of NFL scouts. O'Donnell went unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft but was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an UDFA.

Due to his NFL obligations, O'Donnell was selected in the third round (22nd overall) of the 2020 CFL Draft by the Montreal Alouettes. His rights would remain with the Als until Edmonton swung a deal for O'Donnell in 2022, trading the first-overall selection in the '22 CFL Draft in exchange for the lineman's rights and the fourth-overall pick.

The six-foot-five, 313-pound lineman brings experience at both the guard and tackle positions for the Elks, in addition to his pro pedigree.







