Rheem and the CFL Come Together to Support Fans Across the Country

TORONTO - Rheem is marking its 100th year of business by partnering with the Canadian Football League (CFL) to deepen its impact across the nation. As the Official Residential and Commercial Heating and Cooling Products partner of the CFL, Rheem Canada will engage the league's fans and support them at home during the summer heat of the regular season and through the winter chill as the Grey Cup is raised in triumph.

"Rheem Canada is proud to partner with the Canadian Football League- a natural fit that brings together two Canadian passions: comfort at home and thrilling action on the gridiron. Through this collaboration, we're celebrating communities, supporting local teams, and sharing our commitment to quality and innovation with fans who value performance- on and off the field," said Barbara O'Reilly, VP and General Manager, Rheem Canada.

For over 100 years, the CFL has united fans from coast to coast to coast through the action and entertainment of professional Canadian football. On June 20, Rheem Manufacturing reached the century-mark, celebrating a history of exemplary customer service and a tradition built on an array of reliable, innovative products, branded under the company's namesake, as well as Friedrich and Ruud.

"We're thrilled to work with Rheem to connect with their customers and to better serve our fans," said Tyler Keenan, the CFL's Chief Revenue Officer. "Separately, we've built over 100 years of sturdy foundation, centred on service and trust. Together, we can set our sights on greater success on the field and in the community, for fans and customers alike."

Throughout the regular season and Grey Cup Playoffs, Rheem will be featured on CFL sidelines and videoboards. Friedrich, a premium brand of Rheem, will also be showcased in November at the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg through an activation space to share their offerings with fans during Canada's largest single-day sporting event. In the coming months, Rheem and the CFL will continue to explore additional avenues of fan engagement to celebrate their partnership.







