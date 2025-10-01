RedBlacks Release Four Americans
Published on October 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:
RELEASED:
American defensive lineman Ramon Puryear
American linebacker Ayinde Eley
American quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams
American receiver Sam Schnee
