RedBlacks Release Four Americans

Published on October 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release


OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

RELEASED:

American defensive lineman Ramon Puryear

American linebacker Ayinde Eley

American quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams

American receiver Sam Schnee

