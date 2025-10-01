Grey Cup Playoff Tickets on Sale Today

Published on October 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

The chase for the 2025 postseason is heating up! And with that in mind, Grey Cup Playoff tickets are now available across the CFL, including for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Roughriders are also excited to launch the BEL13VE Pack, which gives fans the option to attend one of the team's final two regular-season home games ("Lights Out" on October 10 or "Welcome to Fabulous Riderville" on October 25) plus a ticket to a potential 2025 playoff game at Mosaic Stadium. The BEL13VE package starts at under $66 plus tax.

BEL13VE packages along with individual single-game tickets for the regular season and post-season are available a riderville.com/tickets.

The Roughriders, who clinched a playoff berth on September 11, have a league-best 10-4 record, with four regular season games remaining. As the team works toward finishing first in the West and earning a home playoff game, fans will want to make sure they don't miss out on the most electric game day experience they can have - post-season Roughrider football - by securing their tickets early.

The 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs begin on November 1 with the Western and Eastern Semi-Finals. The East and West Finals are scheduled for November 8. The 112th Grey Cup Game will be played on November 16 in Winnipeg.







