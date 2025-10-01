Lions Drop Three Americans
Published on October 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
The BC Lions announced the following transactions on Wednesday.
Released:
American defensive lineman Celestin Haba
American offensive lineman Ilm Manning
American defensive back Cam Stone
