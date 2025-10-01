Lions Drop Three Americans

Published on October 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







The BC Lions announced the following transactions on Wednesday.

Released:

American defensive lineman Celestin Haba

American offensive lineman Ilm Manning

American defensive back Cam Stone







