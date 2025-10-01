BC Lions Team up with Ocean Wise, Prospera, and Bc Ferries for Shoreline Cleanup at Kitsilano Beach

Published on October 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







Vancouver, BC - The BC Lions are stepping off the field and onto the shoreline to make a difference for our ocean. On Monday, October 6, from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m., players from the BC Lions will join Prospera Credit Union, and BC Ferries at Kitsilano Beach for an Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup event open to the public.

The event invites fans and community members to work alongside their favorite athletes while helping protect local shorelines from plastic pollution and marine debris.

"This cleanup is about more than just picking up trash-it's about inspiring our community to take action for our ocean," said Danielle Gibb, Director of Philanthropy & Engagement at Ocean Wise.

"Partnering with the BC Lions, Prospera, and BC Ferries showcases what's possible when sports, business, and conservation come together for a shared cause."

Participants will have the opportunity to meet BC Lions players, learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution, and contribute to Ocean Wise's global shoreline cleanup efforts. The data collected during the event will contribute to Ocean Wise's database, which helps inform policy and inspire long-term solutions to reduce plastic waste.

Added BC Lions wide receiver Keon Hatcher Sr.: "I'm excited and proud to take part in a special event like the Shoreline Cleanup. With the help from my teammate James Butler and all of the great participants from the Lions organization, we can't wait to roll up our sleeves and to our part in keeping the beaches and oceans clean."

Event Details

Location: Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver

Date: Monday, October 6, 2025

Time: 1:00 - 4:30 p.m.

Open to the public - bring your friends and family!

Join the cleanup - https://app.ocean.org/app/cleanup/details/a0zN3000006cCMT







Canadian Football League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.