Tiger-Cats' Kiondré Smith Nominated for Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award

Published on October 2, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

HAMILTON, Ont. - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced that Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Kiondré Smith has been named the team's nominee for the 2025 Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award.

The annual award recognizes the Canadian player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada's veterans - strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and community contribution.

Since entering the league in 2022, Smith has established himself as one of Hamilton's most reliable receivers and a respected leader in the locker room. He has appeared in every game through his first three seasons, consistently stepping up in critical moments and embracing the details that help his team succeed.

Off the field, Smith is heavily invested in the Hamilton community. He champions healthy, active lifestyles through the Ticats' BeFit and High School Mentorship programs, donates his time to local food security initiatives, and plays an active role in educating students about leadership through the Be More Than a Bystander program. Smith also makes a point to connect with fans after every home game, recognizing the opportunity to give back to those who support him and his teammates.

The winner of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award will be announced at the CFL Awards on Thursday, November 13, as part of the 2025 Grey Cup Festival in Winnipeg. Fans can tune in via the league's streaming platform, CFL+.







