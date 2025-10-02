Nine Players Nominated for Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award

TORONTO - One player from each Canadian Football League (CFL) team has been nominated for this year's Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award, which recognizes a Canadian CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada's veterans - strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities.

Presented annually since 2010, the award is named in honour of the late Jake Gaudaur - a distinguished veteran of the Second World War and the longest-serving Commissioner in CFL history - who embodied these qualities through his service to the country and the Canadian football community.

The recipient will be chosen by a committee made up of Deborah Bethell from Veterans Affairs Canada, CFL ON TSN analyst and former Honorary Colonel of 417 Combat Support Squadron, Glen Suitor, CFL Players' Association Executive Director, David Mackie, and CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston.

The winner will be announced at the CFL Awards on Thursday, November 13, as part of the 2025 Grey Cup Festival. Viewers can tune in via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+.

2024: Jorgen Hus (SSK)

2023: Brayden Lenius (SSK)

2022: Dan Clark (SSK)

2021: Chris Van Zeyl (HAM)

2019: Martin Bédard (MTL)

2025 JAKE GAUDAUR VETERANS' AWARD NOMINEES

SEAN WHYTE - BC LIONS

A 17-year CFL veteran and the most accurate kicker in league history, Whyte continues to perform at an exceptional level. From 2022-23, he served as a full-time firefighter, taking on the responsibilities of protecting his community, while remaining committed to the Lions. He is a respected member of the Lions' locker room, leading by example and mentoring teammates. He visits schools across B.C. through Energy Champions and Lions Pride and he serves as an ambassador for BC Feed the Kids. His work with young players extends beyond the Lions through his efforts with the British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC).

DAVID BEARD - EDMONTON ELKS

A cornerstone of Edmonton's offensive line, Beard is a go-to presence for teammates and staff. He has stepped into various roles when needed, displaying versatility and doing whatever it takes to be a better teammate. As a member of the team's leadership council, he stands up for those around him, ensuring their voices are heard and their concerns are met. Beard continues his education as an electrician in his off-time, while remaining deeply involved in community programming, from kids camps to outreach tours, while helping run team mentorship and engagement initiatives across Alberta.

GODFREY ONYEKA - CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Onyeka stepped into a starting role on defence and he has continued to make major contributions on special teams. A leader by example, he has helped steady Calgary's locker room after returning from serious injuries to play every game since the start of the 2024 campaign. His resiliency, leadership, outgoing personality and his approachable nature have helped build a culture of respect and camaraderie. Off the field, Onyeka is deeply involved in youth empowerment, particularly through sport and wellness. He supports Calgary's CGY Champs program by creating content for students in K-8 and he coaches at Learn to Play camps, mentoring young athletes. He is also an active volunteer with local shelters and community initiatives.

LOGAN FERLAND - SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Ferland, a local product from Melfort, Sask., rose from the CJFL to become a full-time starter. He has been penalized once his last 56 games - a testament to his composure and discipline. As a team captain and locker room leader, Ferland is quick to hold himself and his teammates accountable, while also being approachable and welcoming, often holding team gatherings and ensuring everyone feels included. Off the field, he is just as impactful, serving as an ambassador for the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House, forging meaningful connections with young patients. Through the Rider Reading and Win with Wellness programs, he has reached thousands of youth across his home province, sharing his story of resilience after the loss of his father to cancer.

BRADY OLIVEIRA - WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Oliveira's journey is defined by perseverance and resilience. He was the league's rushing leader in 2023 and 2024, and his dominance on the field earned him the George Reed Most Outstanding Player award Most Outstanding Canadian awards. He leads by example in practice and on gameday and he uses his platform to promote community initiatives. His efforts in support of dog-rescue have garnered international attention and he has partnered with local shelters and K-9 groups. He also hosts "Puppy Parties" for Dream Factory children who are battling critical illnesses. Through his Hometown Champion program, $5 is donated for every yard he rushes and $1,000 for every touchdown he scores, towards Variety Children's Charity.

KIONDRÉ SMITH - HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Smith has established himself as one of Hamilton's most dependable receivers and as a team-first leader. From his rookie season in 2022 through 2024, he played in every game and he came through in critical moments. Smith embraces the details in doing whatever is necessary to help his team win. Off the field, he is heavily invested in the community, championing healthy, active lifestyles through football via the BeFit and High School Mentorship Programs. He regularly donates his time to local food security initiatives and he has taken an active role in teaching students about leadership through the team's Be More Than a Bystander program. He makes a point to be available to fans after every home game, recognizing the chance to give back to those who uplift him and his team.

DEJON BRISSETT - TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Brissett's 2024 season served as a personal lesson in resiliency. After missing three months due to injury, he returned to play a pivotal role in Toronto's Grey Cup championship game and earning Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian honours. He serves as a veteran locker-room presence who sets the tone during tough stretches. Off the field, he has established himself as a committed community leader, dedicating time to educate and inspire youth. He is actively involved with MLSE's Huddle Up anti-bullying program and he serves as a MLSE Launchpad ambassador, working with youth to promote positivity and self-confidence. Brissett is also the founder of Ignite Sports Group, which provides football clinics, mentorship and motivational speaking to ensure youth have an open pathway to sports, training and guidance.

JUSTIN HOWELL - OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The former seventh-round pick in 2018 earned his spot on special teams and worked his way into a starting role through hard work and consistency. Howell has had to overcome numerous injuries, but he returns each time, more committed, while maintaining a positive outlook and mindset. He has embraced a leadership role on the team, mentoring younger players and making them feel welcome. He holds teammates accountable and he helps maintain a high level of energy in the locker room. Howell is a steady fixture in the community, volunteering regularly at youth football camps and participating in Ottawa REDBLACKS Foundation programs, including as one of the leads of the REDBLACKS Mentorship Program. Whether encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through sport or lending a hand at community events, he invests time and energy into helping others.

GEOFFREY CANTIN-ARKU - MONTREAL ALOUETTES

The first-round pick in 2024 immediately made an impact on the Alouettes' defence and special teams. Cantin-Arku has earned trust beyond his years and he is viewed as a leader on and off the field. His rise was the product of extra study and added effort, often staying late after practice to deepen his knowledge of the game. While initially soft-spoken when performing media duties, Cantin-Arku has worked hard to find his voice, and he has grown into a confident communicator, who now uses the opportunity to share his personal story to inspire others. He has embraced leadership opportunities on and off the field, founding the GCA Football Camp Academy, where he mentors aspiring athletes. He also serves as a spokesperson for Purolator Tackle Hunger, helping raise awareness for food security, in addition to volunteering with Welcome Hall Mission to support vulnerable individuals. He also makes regular school visits, providing guidance to the next generation of young athletes.







