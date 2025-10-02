112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Week 18
TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.
EAST DIVISION
OTT LOSS = MTL clinches postseason berth and a home playoff date
OTT LOSS and TOR LOSS = West Division crossover confirmed
WEST DIVISION
SSK WIN and BC LOSS = SSK clinches home playoff date
BC WIN = BC clinches postseason berth
PLAYOFF PICTURE
In Week 15, Saskatchewan booked its ticket to the Grey Cup Playoffs for a second straight season.
In Week 16, Hamilton secured a postseason berth and a home playoff date.
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in Division A - A4 - has more points than the third-place team in Division B - B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.
WEEK 18 SCHEDULE
Fri., Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET | SSK at OTT
Sat., Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. ET | HAM at TOR
Sat., Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. ET | CGY at BC
