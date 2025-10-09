Phillip Brooks Released

Published on October 9, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the following player has been released by the club:

AMER- WR- Phillip Brooks







