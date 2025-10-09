112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Westjet Thanksgiving Weekend
TORONTO - The following scenarios are in play this week.
EAST DIVISION
HAM WIN or MTL LOSS = HAM claims division title; earns the right to host the Eastern Final at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, November 8 at 3 p.m. ET. MTL will host the Eastern Semi-Final game at Percival Molson Stadium on November 1 at 3 p.m. ET against the West crossover team.
WEST DIVISION
SSK WIN or CGY LOSS = SSK claims division title; earns the right to host the Western Final at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
CGY WIN and EDM LOSS = CGY clinches postseason berth
WPG WIN = WPG clinches postseason berth
PLAYOFF PICTURE
In Week 15, Saskatchewan booked its ticket to the Grey Cup Playoffs for a second straight season.
In Week 16, Hamilton secured a postseason berth and a home playoff date.
In Week 18, Montreal confirmed its sixth consecutive playoff spot and will play a home playoff game.
BC clinched a spot in the playoffs in Week 18.
The West-to-East crossover was officially established in Week 18, marking the first time since 2019 that a crossover has occurred. This will be the 13th instance of a crossover since the rule was introduced in 1996.
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in Division A - A4 - has more points than the third-place team in Division B - B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.
WEEK 19 SCHEDULE
Fri., Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET | TOR at SSK
Sat., Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. ET | CGY at HAM
Sat., Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. ET | WPG at EDM
Mon., Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET | OTT at MTL
