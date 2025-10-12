Tiger-Cats Trim Four
CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Tiger-Cats Trim Four

Published on October 12, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the following players have been released by the club:

AMER- DB- Cameron Bergeron

AMER- RB- Shane Watts

AMER- RB- Marcus Yarns

AMER- DL- Caiden Woullard

