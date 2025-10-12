Tiger-Cats Trim Four
Published on October 12, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the following players have been released by the club:
AMER- DB- Cameron Bergeron
AMER- RB- Shane Watts
AMER- RB- Marcus Yarns
AMER- DL- Caiden Woullard
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 12, 2025
- Tiger-Cats Trim Four - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Tiger-Cats Trim Four
- Phillip Brooks Released
- Tiger-Cats' Kiondré Smith Nominated for Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award
- Tiger-Cats Release Maalik Hall
- Wilborn Released