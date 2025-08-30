Elks Sign 2025 Global Draft Pick Richard Jibunor
Published on August 30, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added signed defensive lineman Richard Jibunor, the club announced Saturday.
Jibunor (6-3, 230) was selected by the Elks in the first round (third overall) in the 2025 CFL Global Draft in April.
The linebacker/edge player spent four seasons at Troy University from 2020-2023 where the product of Delta State, Nigeria suited up for 50 games with the Trojans. At Troy, Jibunor recorded 174 total tackles, 46 tackles-for-loss, 30 sacks, three interceptions, and forced nine fumbles. Jibunor's accolades include being named to the All-Sun Belt Third Team every season from 2020-2022, while being named to the All-Sun Belt First Team in 2023.
The defender finished his college career with the fourth most tackles-for-loss (46) and sacks (30) in Troy Trojans history. Prior to his transfer to Troy, Jibunor was a four star recruit by the Auburn University Tigers, where he recorded eight tackles and two sacks as a freshman.
Jibunor would go unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but would accept an invite to Seattle Seahawks Rookie Camp in 2024.
Canadian Football League Stories from August 30, 2025
- Elks Sign 2025 Global Draft Pick Richard Jibunor - Edmonton Elks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.