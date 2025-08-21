Tiger-Cats Acquire 7th Round Pick in 2027 Draft in Trade with Argonauts
Published on August 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2027 CFL Draft from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for Canadian long snapper Simon Chaves.

Chaves, 27, joined the Tiger-Cats on August 5 and started at long snapper in Hamilton's games against the BC Lions on August 7 and Saskatchewan Roughriders on August 16.

