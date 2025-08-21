Argos Deal 2027 Pick for LS Simon Chaves
Published on August 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced they have traded a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for LS Simon Chaves.
Chaves was with the Argos during their 2025 training camp this past May, after playing one game for the team last season. He split time with Ottawa and Hamilton this season, playing six games for the REDBLACKS and two games for the Ticats before returning to Toronto. The former Guelph Gryphon also spent time with Edmonton and Winnipeg during his CFL career, which began in 2022.
