Toronto Argonauts Host 'Future of Football Game' in Partnership with the Buffalo Bills

Published on September 25, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







Following the strategic partnership announcement between MLSE and the Buffalo Bills, the Toronto Argonauts will host the inaugural Future of Football Game when they take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on October 4 at BMO Field at 3 p.m. ET. The theme game celebrates the Argonauts' and Bills' shared commitment to growing the game of football with Canadian youth and will feature special, co-branded programming tailored to igniting the passion of the next generation of football fans.

"Experiencing first-hand the Argos' and Bills' Future of Football camp earlier this month was a beautiful reminder of how our game has the power to change the lives of young people and instill in them the very skills and values imparted on me that have helped shape the person I am today," said Michael 'Pinball' Clemons, Canadian Football Hall of Famer and Toronto Argonauts General Manager. "The Future of Football Game is an opportunity to keep that momentum going and focus the weight and strength of two world-class organizations on growing the game we love so dearly for the future."

"I was honored to participate in the Future of Football clinic at BMO Field earlier this month. I am excited to see the partnership between MLSE, the Argonauts, and the Bills come to life," said Doug Flutie, Toronto Argonauts and Buffalo Bills alumnus. "This collaboration will elevate the game of football and provide tangible benefits to young people in the greater Toronto area and throughout Ontario. I look forward to returning on October 4 when the Argonauts host the Tiger-Cats."

Fans in attendance at the Future of Football Game can expect the following special experiences:

Community Engagement

Earlier this month, the Argonauts and Bills hosted the first-ever Future of Football flag football camp that gave over 200 youth from across the GTA the opportunity to enrich their skills through training sessions with Argonauts and Bills development coaches, and scrimmages with Argos players. This was the first of many clinics both organizations have committed to. Youth who participated in the inaugural Future of Football camp will be special guest attendees at this game courtesy of both teams.

To help host as many youth as possible at this game, fans can access tickets in the upper East Grandstand for this marquee game starting at $20, with the option to add a $5 youth ticket (for fans under 15). Proceeds from youth tickets will be donated to MLSE Foundation and will directly support growing the game of football for youth in Southern Ontario.

Game Presentation

Select youth from the Future of Football camp will participate in a pregame scrimmage in the north endzone.

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, and Argos' and Bills' legend Doug Flutie will participate in the celebration with an on-field appearance.

Argos and Bills mascots along with other special guests from the teams will take part in t-shirt tosses and other merchandise giveaways.

Additional Celebrations

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Bills x Argos t-shirt at entry.

Together with Toronto-founded lifestyle brand Peace Collective, a new limited-edition Bills x Argos merchandise collection will be unveiled. The collection will be available to purchase in-venue at BMO Field during the Future of Football Game and at Real Sports Apparel.

To access the ticket offer for the inaugural Future of Football Game, visit Argonauts.ca.







