Statement on the Passing of Edmonton Elks Owner Larry Thompson

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has released the following statement on the passing of Edmonton Elks owner Larry Thompson.

Larry Thompson was a winner.

He raised a beautiful family alongside his beloved wife, Deb. He built a successful business, Thompson Construction Group, which in turn made his hometown of Edmonton stronger.

A huge CFL fan, he cheered as the Green and Gold became legendary, winning five straight Grey Cups from 1978 through 1982. And in 2024, he lived every football fan's dream when he came to own the team he grew up loving.

He laid the foundations for the Double E's return to glory and in the coming years, when the team flourishes and fans cheer on the Elks, we will remember Larry and the indelible impact he had on his team and his city.

Our thoughts are with Deb, who will carry on their shared mission, their family and all who knew and loved him.

Stewart Johnston

Commissioner

