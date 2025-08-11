Hamilton Tiger-Cats to Debut New Docuseries Giving Fans Unprecedented Inside Look at the Pivotal 2025 Season

August 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are proud to announce Made in the Hammer: Inside the 2025 Tiger-Cats, powered by Porter Airlines - a bold four-part documentary series capturing the soul of Hamilton football like never before. Told through the eyes of passionate fans, the players who leave it all on the field, and the coaches who lead them, the series explores why football matters more here than anywhere else - and takes viewers inside life with this iconic CFL team, both at home and on the road.

Made in the Hammer premieres August 13 exclusively for season seat members, with a full public release across Ticats digital platforms on August 14. Additional episodes will drop at key milestones throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.

Stephen Brunt Brings the Tiger-Cats Story to Life

The series is produced and narrated by Stephen Brunt, one of Canada's most respected and influential sports voices. A best-selling author and award-winning columnist and broadcaster, Brunt is known for his powerful storytelling and deep personal connection to the CFL, the Tiger-Cats, and the City of Hamilton.

"This team matters in this city in a way that's rare and special," said Brunt. "The Tiger-Cats are stitched into the fabric of Hamilton - a team rooted in steel-town resilience, pride, and history. Right now, this team is standing at a crossroads. There's a hunger to win again, to play in a Grey Cup, to reward its passionate fanbase, and to ignite a new generation. That's the story we're telling - through the eyes of the team and the fans who live and breathe every moment."

Porter Airlines Powers Exclusive Access

As the presenting partner, Porter Airlines is integrated into the heart of the series, reflecting its dynamic new partnership with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Viewers will get a rare inside look at the team on the road - travelling on Porter flights - as cameras follow players, coaches, and staff through the grind of a CFL season away from home.

About Made in the Hammer

Made in the Hammer: Inside the 2025 Tiger-Cats, powered by Porter Airlines, will weave the voices of Hamilton's passionate fans and the electric game day atmosphere into the narrative, showcasing what football means to this community. It's a story told both inside the locker room and in the stands - capturing the emotion, resilience, and connection that define Ticats football.

The Tiger-Cats have been among the CFL's top organizations over the past 15 years, but the ultimate prize has remained just out of reach. After a disappointing 2024 season, this year's team is determined not only to rebound but to fulfill its collective goal - earning the right to play for a Grey Cup.

Dropped at key points throughout the season, the four-part series begins with a dramatic opening episode that follows new General Manager Ted Goveia as he takes over the team, works to establish a new culture, and then faces the personal challenge of confronting difficult health news. The episode also spotlights rookie linebacker Devin Veresuk, who forces his way into the lineup and delivers a spark as the Tiger-Cats fight to overcome a disappointing 0-2 start to the season.

Future episodes will track high-stakes storylines including Bo Levi Mitchell chasing history, Kenny Lawler's incredible start to the season, the energy of Ticats fans - including appearances by stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - the importance of the Labour Day Classic and the team's unifying push to return to the Grey Cup stage.

A New Level of Commitment to Fans

"This series represents the next evolution of our commitment to our fans - taking them closer to the team than ever before," said Matt Afinec, President and COO of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "We're focused on delivering unique, authentic content that reflects the passion and pride of Hamilton and gives our fans a front-row seat to the journey of building a Grey Cup contender. Having Stephen Brunt lead this project with full editorial control ensures this story will be told with honesty and emotion - exactly what our fans deserve."







