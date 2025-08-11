Boatmen Ink Veteran DB Branden Dozier

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have signed American DB Branden Dozier.

Dozier, 5'11"/201lbs, played four games for Hamilton this season, making 13 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle before being released earlier this month. The Topeka, Kansas native played the previous four years in Calgary (2021-2024), where he would amass 183 defensive tackles, 34 special teams tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions. The UNC-Charlotte alum broke into the CFL in 2017 with Montreal, where he was the team's nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie, followed by an East All-Star nomination in 2018. Dozier has played 108 regular-season games across eight CFL seasons and tallied 416 defensive tackles, 75 special teams tackles, five sacks, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

The team also announced the release of RB Khalan Laborn and FB Brandon Calver.







