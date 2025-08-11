Boatmen Ink Veteran DB Branden Dozier
August 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have signed American DB Branden Dozier.
Dozier, 5'11"/201lbs, played four games for Hamilton this season, making 13 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle before being released earlier this month. The Topeka, Kansas native played the previous four years in Calgary (2021-2024), where he would amass 183 defensive tackles, 34 special teams tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions. The UNC-Charlotte alum broke into the CFL in 2017 with Montreal, where he was the team's nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie, followed by an East All-Star nomination in 2018. Dozier has played 108 regular-season games across eight CFL seasons and tallied 416 defensive tackles, 75 special teams tackles, five sacks, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one interception.
The team also announced the release of RB Khalan Laborn and FB Brandon Calver.
Canadian Football League Stories from August 11, 2025
- Boatmen Ink Veteran DB Branden Dozier - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Boatmen Ink Veteran DB Branden Dozier
- Argonauts to Add Schultz and Volpe to All-Time Argos List & Annual Purolator Tackle Hunger® Game Set for this Saturday, August 9 vs. Ottawa
- Argonauts Add OL Ryan Sceviour, RB Peny Boone & OL Brandon Kemp
- Argos Sign Pair of Canadians: LB Herdman-Reed & FB/WR Garand-Gauthier
- QB Chad Kelly Placed on Six-Game Injured List