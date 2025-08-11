Elks Add Punter Ethan Duane

August 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added Global punter Ethan Duane, the club announced Monday.

Duane (6'1, 220 LBS) joins the Elks after four years of playing Division I NCAA football split between the University of Buffalo (2024) and Old Dominion University (2021-2024). Over the course of his college career, Duane produced a 41.5 yard punting average on 234 attempts. His most prolific season came in 2024 while with the Bulls, where he averaged 42.6 yards per punt with 22 kicks inside the 20 yard line.

