Lions Sign Veterans Anthony Bennett, Celestin Haba & Hergy Mayala

August 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today the signings of National defensive lineman Anthony Bennett, American defensive lineman Celestin Haba and National wide receiver Hergy Mayala to the practice roster.

Bennett (6'3, 230 lbs)- moves west after suiting up in two games with the Ottawa REDBLACKS to begin 2025. Selected in round one (eighth overall) by Winnipeg in the 2023 CFL Draft, Bennett dressed in all 18 regular season games as a rookie with eight defensive tackles and three special teams stops. Bennett then appeared in the Western Final and 108 th Grey Cup.

Haba (6'1, 250 lbs)- appeared in three games this season with the Toronto Argonauts, recording three defensive stops, one sack and a forced fumble after joining the team as a free agent. In 18 regular season games with Winnipeg from 2023-24, the Columbia, South Carolina native racked up 18 tackles, five sacks and a pair of forced fumbles while appearing in two Grey Cups.

In 16 games at Texas A&M-Commerce from 2021-22, Haba registered 39 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries after transferring from Scottsdale Community College, where he was an All-American in 2018.

Mayala (6'0, 206 lbs)- a veteran of 72 CFL games, Mayala began 2025 with Toronto and hauled in three receptions for 40 yards in seven contests. Selected in round one (eighth overall) by Calgary in the 2019 CFL Draft, the Montreal native appeared in 29 games over the next two seasons in Cowtown with 67 receptions for 846 yards and five touchdowns.

He moved to his hometown Alouettes from 2022-23 and suited up in 20 games while recording 40 catches for 527 yards and two touchdowns. Mayala signed with the Edmonton Elks for 2024 and registered 41 receptions for 503 yards and five touchdown grabs.

The BC Lions are back home to face the Montreal Alouettes in Saturday's Show 'N' Shine presented by LORDCO Auto Parts.

Join us for the Backyard Party at Plaza of Nations to celebrate our province's rich car culture. The first 5,000 fans inside Save-On-Foods Field receive a FREE BC Lions model toy car.

Tickets start at $19 and are valid for FREE entry to the PNE.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.