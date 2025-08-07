Tonight's Tiger-Cats Game Sold Out
August 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday, tonight's game at Hamilton Stadium vs. the BC Lions is sold out.
A limited number of Stipley end zone social tickets have been added and can be purchased at ticats.ca/tickets, by calling (905) 547-2287 or by emailing tickets@ticats.ca.
Tonight's game features two major celebrations:
Wall of Honour Game: Honouring legendary offensive lineman Miles Gorrell
Shai Rally Day: Celebrating Hamilton-raised NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
