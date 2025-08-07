Tonight's Tiger-Cats Game Sold Out

August 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday, tonight's game at Hamilton Stadium vs. the BC Lions is sold out.

A limited number of Stipley end zone social tickets have been added and can be purchased at ticats.ca/tickets, by calling (905) 547-2287 or by emailing tickets@ticats.ca.

Tonight's game features two major celebrations:

Wall of Honour Game: Honouring legendary offensive lineman Miles Gorrell

Shai Rally Day: Celebrating Hamilton-raised NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander







