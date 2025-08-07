Stampeders Release Franklin
August 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Marloshawn Franklin Jr. from their practice roster.
Franklin signed with the Stampeders in February after a stint in Germany with the Rhein Fire of the European League of Football. He played eight Canadian Football League games with Edmonton in 2023 and had spent the current season to date on Calgary's practice roster.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from August 7, 2025
- Tonight's Tiger-Cats Game Sold Out - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Stampeders Release Franklin - Calgary Stampeders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Stampeders Stories
- Stampeders Release Franklin
- Stamps Face Blue Bombers on Heritage Night
- Stamps Add Samson to Practice Roster
- Stamps Make Stop in Nation's Capital
- Stampeders Sign Dolani Robinson