Stampeders Release Franklin

August 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Marloshawn Franklin Jr. from their practice roster.

Franklin signed with the Stampeders in February after a stint in Germany with the Rhein Fire of the European League of Football. He played eight Canadian Football League games with Edmonton in 2023 and had spent the current season to date on Calgary's practice roster.

