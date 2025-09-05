Hamilton Tiger-Cats Announce Plans for "Team Ted" Game against Winnipeg Blue Bombers on September 12

Hamilton, ON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the club will celebrate General Manager Ted Goveia and his lasting impact on Canadian football when the team faces off against Ted's former team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, on Friday, September 12 at Hamilton Stadium.

The "Team Ted" Game gives the community an opportunity to celebrate Canadian football and honour a leader and champion whose influence has been felt across the CFL and beyond. The "Team Ted" name was first coined by Tiger-Cats players - and quickly embraced across the CFL - after Ted's cancer diagnosis, symbolizing the deep respect and support he has earned throughout the football community.

"Few people have given more to Canadian football than Ted Goveia. From his time as a player, scout, coach, administrator and now General Manager, his influence has touched thousands across our game," said Scott Mitchell, Managing Partner Hamilton Sports Group. "Even through this difficult time, Ted's strength and commitment continue to inspire all of us. This night is about saying thank you to Ted and letting him know that Hamilton, the league and our Canadian football community are behind him."

Through his diagnosis, Ted has remained steadfast in his commitment to shaping the Tiger-Cats, the league and the game he loves. As part of the "Team Ted" celebration, several lasting initiatives will be launched in his honour including establishing Ted Goveia Scholarships. Ted will be personally establishing two annual scholarships, in partnership with McMaster University and Mount Allison University, to support Canadian university football players, helping ensure opportunities for the next generation.

Fans can stand with Ted by wearing the same "Team Ted" T-shirts that players have been sporting throughout the season, with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting initiatives being launched in his honour.

Fans can share their support in several ways:

Attend the "Team Ted" game on Sept 12 at Hamilton Stadium

Wear a "Team Ted" T-shirt - available at ticats.ca/TeamTed, the Ticats Shop, and on-site at Hamilton Stadium

Receive a "Team Ted" rally towel at the game to take part in a powerful in-stadium tribute to Ted

Send a personal message of encouragement to Ted at ticats.ca/TeamTed

About Ted Goveia

Ted Goveia was named Hamilton Tiger-Cats general manager in December 2024. Goveia joined the Ticats after spending the previous 10 seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, serving as the Senior Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel.

Throughout his tenure in Winnipeg, Goveia was instrumental in the team's U.S. and Canadian scouting efforts while also playing a key role in player recruitment and contract negotiations. The Blue Bombers qualified for the playoffs eight times, earned five Grey Cup appearances and captured two championships during his time with the blue and gold.

The Burlington, Ontario native also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts as director of Canadian scouting (2010-2012) and director of player personnel (2013), in addition to a stint as the team's running backs coach in 2010 and 2011. Goveia played a key role in shaping the Argonauts roster that won the 2012 Grey Cup.

Prior to his time in the Canadian Football League, Goveia enjoyed an extensive coaching career at the Canadian University level, beginning with Mount Allison in 1994. He moved onto McMaster University in 2001, assuming various coaching roles while also serving as recruitment coordinator, helping the Marauders earn three consecutive berths in the Yates Cup final. In 2004, Goveia joined UBC as offensive coordinator before he was named head coach and general manager in 2006.

Goveia also held coaching positions in the CJFL with the Burlington Braves and Oakville Longhorns and formerly served as a member of the Football Canada Board of Directors.







