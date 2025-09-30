Roughriders add Four to Expanded Practice Roster

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added four American players to their expanded practice roster: Running back Marcus Major Jr., linebacker Tuasivi Nomura, quarterback Brayden Schager and linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala.

Major Jr. (6'0-220) was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and attended training camp with the team. Prior to turning pro, he spent his senior season (2024) at the University of Minnesota. He rushed 78 times that season for 371 yards and three touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown over 12 games.

Before transferring to Minnesota, Major Jr. spent five seasons (2019-23) at the University of Oklahoma, where he appeared in 35 games and rushed 194 times for 833 yards and eight touchdowns. His standout season came in 2022, when he carried the ball 56 times for 227 yards and four touchdowns, while also adding eight receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Nomura(6'1-221) signed with the NFL's Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent the previous two collegiate seasons (2023-24) at Fresno State University. In 13 games last year, he registered 110 total tackles (seven for a loss), four pass deflections and one fumble recovery en route to earning First Team All-Mountain West recognition. Included was an 18-tackle performance - the highest total by a Fresno State player since 2014 - and three other games in which he reached double digits. During an injury-shortened 2023 season, he had 13 total tackles, including two for a loss, and one sack in seven games.

Nomura transferred to Fresno State after four years (2019-23) at USC. He played in 33 games with the Trojans, where he tallied 26 total tackles (two for a loss) in 12 games in 2022.

Schager (6'3-220) spent four seasons (2021-24) at the University of Hawaii, throwing for 9,096 yards and 62 touchdowns while starting 37 of 42 games. He was the full-time starter for the last three seasons, including a 2023 campaign in which he passed for 3,542 yards and 26 scores, topping the Mountain West Conference in both categories. The former Rainbow Warrior also ranked second among all FBS quarterbacks with nine passes of 50+ yards and threw for 300+ yards six times that year, becoming the eighth quarterback in program history to post at least six 300+ yard passing games in a single season. For his efforts, he earned Mountain West Conference Honourable Mention as well as pre-season spots on the watchlists for the Maxwell Award (most outstanding player in college football), the Manning Award (most outstanding college football quarterback) and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (recognizing the top upperclassman quarterback in college football).

Tuputala (6'2-203) attended rookie mini-camp with the Seattle Seahawks and went on to sign a free agent contract with the Club this past August. Prior to his time in Seattle, he played six collegiate seasons (2019-24) at the University of Washington. Over three years as a starter, he recorded 221 total tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and one interception.

In 2024, Tuputala was named a team captain and received the Guy Flaherty Award, given to the University of Washington football team's most inspirational player. In 2023, he started 14 games and helped lead the Huskies to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

In addition, the Roughriders have released National defensive back Kosi Onyeka and American linebacker Chris Russell Jr.







