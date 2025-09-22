Winnipeg Blue Bombers, EIC Partner to Honour Orange Shirt Day

Published on September 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in partnership with Exchange Income Corporation (EIC) as well as Bison Modular Homes as a Signature Partner, and Penn-co Construction and Recycle Everywhere as Supporting Partners, are set to honour Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by hosting 1,000 members of the Indigenous community at the September 27th home game against the Tiger-Cats.

"The Blue Bombers are honoured to once again partner with Exchange Income Corporation to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation," said Wade Miller, President & CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "Football has always been about bringing people together, and we are proud to welcome members of the Indigenous community on September 27th as we reflect, learn, and honour survivors and their families."

Orange jerseys will be worn for pre-game warmup to recognize Orange Shirt Day and will be made available for an online auction, with funds raised once again donated to Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC).

WASAC helps to remove barriers for thousands of children annually and is Canada's largest employer for Indigenous children and youth. The Blue Bombers will also have the star blanket logo that was created for the team in 2021 on their helmets for the game.

"Supporting the Blue Bombers in this initiative is an opportunity to recognize the importance of reconciliation while celebrating the culture, resilience, and contributions of Indigenous Peoples," said Mike Pyle, CEO of EIC. "We are proud to stand alongside the Bombers and WASAC and other partners in making this day a powerful moment of unity and respect."

Starting September 26th, fans can bid on the orange jerseys being worn pre-game at www.bluebombers.com/orangejerseyauction.







