Riders Add Defensive End Chico Bennett Jr.

Published on September 22, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive end Chico Bennett Jr.

Bennett Jr. (6'4-256) attended the Philadelphia Eagles' rookie mini-camp earlier this year. He spent the previous three seasons (2022-24) with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earning 107 tackles (21 for a loss), eight sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 33 games. In 2022, he registered 34 tackles, seven sacks, eight tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles en route to earning All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition. He also made the All-ACC Academic Team two years in a row (2023, 2024).

Prior to joining the Cavaliers, Bennett Jr. played two seasons (2019-20) with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, registering 31 tackles (two for a loss) and one sack in 15 games.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.