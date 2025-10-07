Lions Mourn Loss of Legendary Coach Frank Smith

Published on October 6, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Fame coach Frank Smith.

In addition to building a powerhouse with the UBC Thunderbirds, winning Vanier Cups in 1982 and 1986, along with five conference titles in his two decades at the helm of the program, Smith won a Grey Cup in 2000 as a Lions assistant coach. As a player, Smith suited up at guard for the Lions in 1956.

Said Lions VP of football operations Neil McEvoy: "Frank was a giant and an institution for football in our province. His role in transforming the Thunderbirds into a perennial power and helping transform many young men into professionals is something every coach should aspire to. Having Frank be a part of our 2000 championship squad was an inspiration to all players and staff who had the privilege to work and learn from him. Our hearts go out to Frank's family."

Smith is a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (2019), BC Football Hall of Fame (2012) and BC Sports Hall of Fame (2017).

His 1986 Thunderbirds squad is set to be inducted into the BC Football Hall of Fame next Friday, October 17.







