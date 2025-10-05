Lions Lock up Spot in 2025 Grey Cup Playoffs

Published on October 4, 2025

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are November bound, clinching their spot in the Grey Cup Playoffs with Saturday's 38-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders.

With a fourth consecutive victory, the Lions improved to 9-7-0 and remain very much in the mix to host a playoff game at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place next month; either the Western Semi-Final on Saturday, November 1 or the Western Final on Saturday, November 8. Kickoff for both games is 3:30 pm.

The squad now heads into their final regular season bye week before another big battle at home to the Edmonton Elks on Friday, October 17. Kickoff is 7:30 pm.

