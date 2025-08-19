QB Shea Patterson Returns to Montreal

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday the signing of American quarterback Shea Patterson. The 28-year-old was dressed for five games with the Alouettes in 2021.

Patterson (6'0'', 212 lbs) attended training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2025.

Before being part of the Montreal Alouettes, the Toledo, OH athlete spent two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2023-24).

In 2024, he dressed for all 18 regular-season games and the Western Semi-Final and Western Final with the Roughriders, completing 131 of 217 passes (60.4%) for 1,655 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 38 times for 134 yards and a team-leading sevenmore scores.

Patterson first turned pro with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and after a stint in The Spring League, spent time with the B.C. Lions in 2021 before signing with the Montreal Alouettes.

Patterson was the first overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft by the Michigan Panthers in 2022 and was later signed by the New Orleans Breakers. He then signed with Saskatchewan in February of 2023.

He split his college days between Ole Miss (2016-17) and Michigan (2018-19) and earned All-Big Team Third Team honours in both his seasons with the Wolverines and moved past Tom Brady into seventh place on the school's all-time passing-yardage list.

Patterson was also selected by the Texas Rangers in the 39th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.

The Alouettes also announced that quarterback Caleb Evans season is over due to a torn right ACL.







